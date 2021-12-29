TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday morning

6:12 AM: Good morning. No incidents reported in our area right now, Here are our links:

ROAD/TRANSIT INFO

-City map of treated/closed roads, here

-City map of traffic cams, here

-Our page with West Seattle-relevant cams, here

-County map of traffic cams (choose “south” tab for White Center), here

–Metro is again running Emergency Snow Network reduced service

–West Seattle Water Taxi is operating but Vashon is not

–Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth state ferry route on regular two-boat service

WEATHER

Mid-twenties right now. Today’s forecast – breezy, sunny, high near 30, more snow not expected until very late tonight.

If you encounter any trouble on your drive/ride, let us know once you get to where you’re going – thank you. (Also be aware that the city map linked above has some inaccuracy regarding closures – it’s shown SW Avalon Way as closed since yesterday, for example, but we verified firsthand yesterday afternoon that it was clear and open.)