TRAFFIC ALERT: West Marginal Way crosswalk painting early Friday

Traffic alert just in from SDOT:

SDOT crews will be marking the crosswalk across West Marginal Way tomorrow morning (Friday, December 3) in preparation for the new signal at the Duwamish Longhouse. Crews will focus on completing the southbound lanes first with hopes of being done with the southbound lanes by 5 a.m. (when the low bridge restrictions go into effect). Crews will then move on to the northbound lanes, which typically have lower traffic volumes in the morning peak period. We will always maintain at least one of lane of traffic open in each direction.

Seattle City Light will still need to hook up power to the signal for it to be turned on.