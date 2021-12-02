Ten for your West Seattle Thursday

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox, here’s what’s happening today/tonight:

KIWANIS ONLINE AUCTION: You can help the service club continue its work with local kids by bidding on items including local gift cards. Browse and bid by going here – the auction ends Saturday,

FESTIVAL OF TREES: Visit the Brookdale Admiral Heights (2326 California SW) lobby 8 am-8 pm daily to see the donated, decorated trees.

GOVERNOR’S BRIEFING: Want to hear pandemic updates from Gov. Inslee? His next media briefing is at 2:30 pm – the livestream will be here.

HANUKKAH: This is the fifth of eight nights, with West Seattle community celebrations planned Sunday.

DESIGN REVIEW: The 5-story mixed-use proposal for 9218 18th SW goes to the Southwest Design Review Board for a third and possibly final time at 5 pm. Our preview includes the design proposal and links for attending/commenting.

LIVE MUSIC: Blues Night at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 6-9 pm.

TAE KWON DO: Tonight in West Seattle, as announced:

The West Seattle Tae Kwon Do Club has started up its in-person classes again at High Point Community Center. Adults (18 and older) can sign up to learn Tae Kwon Do, a Korean martial art known for its fast sparring techniques, dynamic forms, and strong kicks. Classes cost only $40/month and meet Tuesdays and Thursdays 6:00-7:30 pm. The first class for December is on Thursday, December 2 from 6:00-7:30pm. We will be wearing face masks and will be appropriately distanced for safety. New students can join at any time and beginners are definitely welcome! Check out our website at westseattle.choitkd.org, email westseattletkd@gmail.com for questions, or call 206-684-7422 for registration information.

NORTH HIGHLINE UNINCORPORATED AREA COUNCIL: If you’re in White Center or elsewhere south of the city limits, your community council meets at 7 tonight, online. Our preview on partner site White Center Now has info for attending, by video or phone.

‘WE’VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE’: Second week for the ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) musical, 7:30 pm. Tickets are available online. (4711 California SW)

BATTLESTAR KALAKALA: Get in the groove with this month’s show at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 9 pm.