DEVELOPMENT: See the 9218 18th SW design that’ll be reviewed tomorrow night

(Rendering by Caron Architecture)

The South Delridge mixed-use proposal for 9218 18th SW [map] goes back to the Southwest Design Review Board tomorrow (Thursday, December 2nd) for the third and potentially final time. The design packet for the meeting finally became available today for previewing – see it here or below:

The 5-story building is proposed for 48 residential units with 28 offstreet-parking spaces and 4,000 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Here’s our coverage of the most-recent review back in April. Tomorrow’s online meeting is at 5 pm, open to public viewing and commenting; the links for that are here.