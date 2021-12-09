SPORTS: Signup time for local lacrosse

Even here in the dim rainy months, it’s not too soon to start thinking about next year – and that includes youth sports. The Southwest Lacrosse Club has announced that signups are open:

Do you have kids who are looking for a fun new sport with which to get involved? The Titans, our local lacrosse league for kids K-8, is recruiting and registration is open for the 2022 Season. If you’re interested in finding out what is so fun about the “fastest game on two feet,” keep reading and visit us at swlacrosseclub.org.

Founded in 2008, the Southwest Lacrosse Club (SWLC) is dedicated to the promotion, organization, and development of lacrosse in the south end. Our mission is to teach lacrosse fundamentals and good sportsmanship, while emphasizing the importance of discipline, teamwork, and physical fitness. Players of all skill levels have the opportunity to develop their game, and we will prepare each athlete for the next level of play.

The club and region have had exciting growth and expansion over the past two years, helping initiate a new West Seattle Lacrosse Club (WSLAX) last season to support high-school players within the West Seattle High School boundaries.

This year, both clubs are working to grow the girls’ program (hosted by WSLAX) and field a full program of teams for 3rd through 8th grade girls. The joint program is actively seeking first-time players from throughout the Southwest region, West Seattle to Des Moines and Federal Way. If your child is interested, please email us – swlctitans@gmail.com – we’d love to welcome them to a practice to get a feel for the game.