SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: Submarine, stopped off Manchester – is it USS Connecticut?

December 20, 2021 11:02 am
Thanks to Tom for the photo. He and others have tipped us that a submarine is currently stopped off Manchester, across the water from West Seattle. So far there’s speculation thst it’s the damaged USS Connecticut, which was seen at Indian Island yesterday, after leaving San Diego on Wednesday. After colliding with an undersea mountain in October, the Connecticut underwent preliminary repairs in Guam. We’re checking with the Navy to see if they’ll confirm this is the submarine off Manchester.

  • Ethan December 20, 2021 (11:19 am)
    I’m pretty sure this is the Ohio returning from their deployment.

