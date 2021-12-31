BIZNOTE: ‘Sneak peek’ day for Ezell’s Famous Chicken in West Seattle

(WSB photos)

Ezell’s Famous Chicken CEO and co-founder Lewis Rudd is at the new Morgan Junction location today as they open their doors – briefly – for a community “sneak peek.”

It’s been almost a year since we broke the news of an early-stage filing for Ezell’s to move into what was then an AT&T store. Then last month, the signs went up. And now they’re almost ready to open – so they’re doing a trial run, selling food until about 4 pm today (or until they’re sold out).

That’s the West Seattle restaurant’s manager, Kristy – she and her team have some logistics to keep working on, so Ezell’s tells us that while the store may look ready to go, it won’t officially open for a few more weeks (no official date set yet).

Ezell’s is a 37-year-old Seattle-based company with 17 locations in Washington and Oregon – this one (southeast corner of California/Fauntleroy) will be its 18th. Here’s what they serve.