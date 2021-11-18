West Seattle, Washington

19 Friday

42℉

BIZNOTE: Signs going up at West Seattle’s future Ezell’s Famous Chicken location

November 18, 2021 1:00 pm
|      19 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | West Seattle restaurants

1:00 PM: Ten months after we discovered that Ezell’s Famous Chicken was taking over the commercial space on the southeast corner of California and Fauntleroy, the signs are going up. We’ve been watching the plan progress through the permit files in the five months since the AT&T store moved out, but the company hadn’t commented on a target opening date. We are checking again. (Thanks to Kersti Muul for the sign tip!)

2:09 PM: A company spokesperson replies, “We don’t currently have a firm opening date for West Seattle yet.”

Share This

19 Replies to "BIZNOTE: Signs going up at West Seattle's future Ezell's Famous Chicken location"

  • WSOwl November 18, 2021 (1:26 pm)
    Reply

    Can’t wait!

  • West Seattle Mad Sci Guy November 18, 2021 (2:19 pm)
    Reply

    I’m going to get so fat…  On my exercise walks one day I discovered you can buy a single piece of chicken that comes with a roll. COMPLETELY UNDOES EXERCISE WALKS. But so darned tempting.

  • DC November 18, 2021 (2:21 pm)
    Reply

    This opening will certainly test my self discipline… Excited nonetheless!

  • Stephen November 18, 2021 (2:31 pm)
    Reply

    I just lost $20 and my pants don’t fit

  • Deirdre November 18, 2021 (2:41 pm)
    Reply

    Get used to the new aroma in the neighborhood! I passed on an apartment a couple blocks from Ezell’s in the CD years and years ago because of the heavily  saturated fried chicken air, lol!

    • carole November 18, 2021 (4:48 pm)
      Reply

      I used to live above the Jefferson Square Safeway, living room window faced Edmunds.  The aroma of baking doughnuts, especially maple bars, was heaven.

    • Auntie November 18, 2021 (5:35 pm)
      Reply

      When I lived in San Francisco, they put an all-night Burger King into the street level of our apartment building. Not only did the “grill” smells waft up into our apartment 24/7, but all day and all night we had to listen to the scratchy box yell “Welcome to Burker King! What can I get for you today?” Everyone in the building complained so much that they had to put a person outside with a walkie-talkie to place orders. At least the new Ezell’s is in a stand-alone building.

  • Lisa H November 18, 2021 (2:42 pm)
    Reply

    Get. In. My. Belly.

  • Trevor Leonard November 18, 2021 (2:58 pm)
    Reply

    Winner, winner, chicken dinner! Hey alright guys, have a good one.

  • Ex-Westwood Resident November 18, 2021 (3:03 pm)
    Reply

    Sorry, but I haven’t been all that impressed with the chicken there.

    I like Safeway’s or Saar’s chicken much more. Favorite was KFC before they changed their recipe or the way they cooked it.

    Heaven Sent was better than Ezell’s.

    And didn’t they already try this in White Center, at what used to be the at Wendy’s site?

    Since torn down and an apartment building erected. 

    • WSB November 18, 2021 (3:56 pm)
      Reply

      The drive-up in south WC was a very long time ago, ~20 years. Fried chicken, anyway, is like pizza. Everybody’s got their opinion. WC now has Popeye’s, Bok-a-Bok, and KFC. Closest thing WS has to standalone fried chicken is Ma’ono …

  • Blbl November 18, 2021 (3:06 pm)
    Reply

    Ezell’s and Sees. Hoo boy, pace yourself, Blbl. 

  • Jason November 18, 2021 (3:48 pm)
    Reply

    Spicy snack pack and a Peach Faygo!

    • Diane November 18, 2021 (5:29 pm)
      Reply

      What’s a peach Faygo?

  • #yum November 18, 2021 (4:10 pm)
    Reply

    Oh my yes! 

  • A Different James November 18, 2021 (4:29 pm)
    Reply

    I hope this location will have Keto and organic options.

  • Diane S November 18, 2021 (5:26 pm)
    Reply

    When and where is See’s going to be?

  • Peter November 18, 2021 (5:52 pm)
    Reply

    I gained five pounds at the sight of it. Got a peek inside, too. Looks like it’s coming together nicely. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.