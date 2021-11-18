BIZNOTE: Signs going up at West Seattle’s future Ezell’s Famous Chicken location

1:00 PM: Ten months after we discovered that Ezell’s Famous Chicken was taking over the commercial space on the southeast corner of California and Fauntleroy, the signs are going up. We’ve been watching the plan progress through the permit files in the five months since the AT&T store moved out, but the company hadn’t commented on a target opening date. We are checking again. (Thanks to Kersti Muul for the sign tip!)

2:09 PM: A company spokesperson replies, “We don’t currently have a firm opening date for West Seattle yet.”