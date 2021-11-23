WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Menashe Family sets the date

After a somewhat subdued display in 2020, the Menashe Family Lights will be brighter this year. We stopped by the house in the 5600 block of Beach Drive today and found work already under way in and around the house’s front yard and trees. Josh Menashe tells WSB that they’re expecting to flip the switch on West Seattle’s brightest lights on December 2nd. As noted in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, Santa will be back this year for photos – 6 pm-10 pm Saturday, December 11th (bring donations for the West Seattle Food Bank).