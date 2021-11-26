West Seattle, Washington

26 Friday

52℉

WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Repair update expected Monday

November 26, 2021 12:36 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle Bridge Safety Project | West Seattle news

(WSB photo, last week)

One week ago, after Mayor Durkan‘s visit to Husky Deli, we reported that we had talked there with SDOT director Sam Zimbabwe, who told us to “expect some good news right after Thanksgiving” regarding West Seattle Bridge repairs. That news is scheduled for Monday morning (November 29th), when he and the mayor will brief media reps at what the announcement calls an event “marking the start of (the) final phase of West Seattle Bridge repairs.” Contractor Kraemer North America. which also handled the stabilization work on the bridge last year, has begun on-site preparation work, SDOT said last week.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Repair update expected Monday"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.