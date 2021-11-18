WEST SEATTLE BRIDGE: Repair contractor starts on-site preparations

(WSB photo, Wednesday afternoon)

We went to southeast Admiral on Wednesday afternoon for that look at the 20-months-closed West Seattle Bridge, just in case some work was in view. Turned out not to be much of a viewpoint for that, but today we did get a brief update from SDOT on what its repair contractor is doing:

This week, crews started early site prep in advance of beginning final bridge repairs. Contractor Kraemer North America began loading work shacks and equipment for erosion control onto the high bridge to be ready for construction work. The next activities you can expect to hear more about are hydro-blasting to create access for work platforms, as well as more details about those work platforms being assembled and transported to the bridge.

Last week SDOT told the WS Bridge Community Task Force that it was very close to finalizing the “maximum allowable construction cost” contract with Kraemer NA. But that hadn’t happened yet when we checked earlier this week.