Three seal pups rescued from West Seattle beaches are swimming free again

The report and photos were sent by Lynn Shimamoto of Seal Sitters Marine Mammal Stranding Network:

Seal Sitters is happy to announce that three seal pups rescued from West Seattle beaches have been successfully returned to the wild.

Back in August, Zach Ward happened to see Seal Sitters responding to “Cascade” at Alki across from Starbucks, and he took this photo of the emaciated newborn. Cascade still had an umbilical stump and was estimated to be 2-3 days old. Knowing the pup would die without immediate help, Seal Sitters captured Cascade for treatment at SR3’s marine wildlife hospital in Des Moines.

(Photo of Cascade by Zach Ward)

Seal Sitters took two more pups to rehab because of unsafe conditions. “Piccolo,” another very young pup prematurely separated from her mother, was picked up at Lincoln Park. “Sprinter” kept hauling out at busy spots from Alki to Seacrest where she was harassed by a dog. On Tuesday, all three were deemed healthy enough to go back in the wild. SR3 released the trio at a secluded beach on Vashon Island, along with a fourth pup nicknamed “Maury.”

(Photo by Lynn Shimamoto – Cascade at top, Piccolo at bottom, Sprinter and Maury not pictured)

Seal Sitters is thrilled that these pups were nursed back to health and given another chance at life.