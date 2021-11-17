Remembering Ronald F. Marshall, 1948-2021

One week after the passing of Rev. Ron Marshall, his family is sharing their formal remembrance with his community:

Ronald Frederick Marshall

Ron was born on September 29, 1948, in Missoula, MT, the second of four children born to Robert Irwin and Eva Ragnhild Lien Marshall. He was baptized on November 28, 1948 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, Bonner, MT, by the Rev. Gordon V. Tollefson (1914-1985) and confirmed on May 31, 1964 at Hope Lutheran Church, Tacoma, WA, by the Rev. Harold E. Aalbue (1916-1976). He died in Christ on November 9, 2021.

He married Jane L. Harty on August 1, 1972, to whom he was married until his death. Their marriage was blessed with three children: Susannah, Ruth, and Anders.

Ron was ordained into the Christian ministry on June 25, 1979 at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle, by the Rev. Karl A. Ufer (1913-1981). Ron served First Lutheran Church of West Seattle as pastor from 1979 to 2021. He also served parishes in Los Angeles, CA, and Naselle, WA. He taught theology at the NW Theological Union at Seattle University, part-time from 1984 to 1992. Ron was a prolific reader, published author, and brilliant teacher, known for his community activism on behalf of the hungry and homeless. His deep kindness toward strangers and friends alike was matched only by his rambunctious personal style.

He is survived by his wife Jane; his children, Susannah, Ruth (Christopher), and Anders; his grandson, Felix, and a new grandchild to be born imminently; his brothers Richard Harry and Richard Robert; his sisters Doreen and Denise; and all of their extended families. He loved each of them very much and is so very deeply missed.

His cremated remains will be inurned in the Chapel of the Resurrection at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle in Spring of 2022. Memorials in Ron’s honor may be sent to either the Endowment Fund at First Lutheran Church of West Seattle or a Memorial Fund in his honor created for the purpose of funding the dispersal of his extensive and diverse library of philosophy of religion texts to low-income seminary students and scholars in India, Africa, and China as a missionary project. Gifts should be sent to First Lutheran of West Seattle, 4105 California Ave SW, Seattle WA 98116.