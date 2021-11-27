READER REPORT: White-nationalist group resurfaces in West Seattle with mural vandalism

The photo and report are from Simon:

Woke up this morning to see the beautiful portrait of Angela Davis done by Desmond Hansen [at 30th/Barton] papered over with Patriot Front-branded “Better Dead than Red” poster. Talked with our neighbor who commissioned the piece and he is going to make a police report. We are notifying Desmond as well.

We checked back with Simon, who reports, “It’s been cleaned off. Thankfully the poster was still wet and my neighbor was able to remove it with soapy water without damaging the art.”

If this looks familiar, it’s the same thing, attributed to the same group, that appeared on flyers placed in plastic bags with small rocks and strewn in West Seattle neighborhoods almost three years ago, sparking an SPD investigation. The Anti-Defamation League‘s annual report on white-supremacist propaganda nationwide says this group is by far the most prolific.