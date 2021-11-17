West Seattle, Washington

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Child-molesting suspect charged with two felonies

November 17, 2021 4:59 pm
Earlier this week, we reported on the arrest of a man accused of molesting and exposing himself to two children in West Seattle on Sunday. He was accused of approaching the elementary-age victims at 8th/Roxbury as they walked home from a park, This afternoon, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 39-year-old Anthony M. Bell with two felonies – indecent exposure and communicating with a minor for immoral purposes. Bell was already a registered sex offender because he was convicted of third-degree rape in a domestic-violence case in 2008. The photo at right is from the sex-offender registry. Bell has other previous convictions including indecent exposure and assault. Prosecutors asked the judge to keep Bell’s bail set at $250,000 and the judge agreed; he remains in jail tonight and will be arraigned later this month.

  • Jim November 17, 2021 (5:13 pm)
    Most children are molested by people know by their family or a member of their family! I’m happy to hear that someone stopped their car to assist the children and to prevent anything else that should occur.   Hopefully this man will be a jail for a long time, since he has proven by his own repeated actions that he’s not safe to children who live in this community! 

  • Cranky November 17, 2021 (5:37 pm)
    Gee, with so many things to do in this life, why in the world do you have to be a complete pervert and create trouble for everyone, including yourself. 

