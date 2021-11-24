CAN YOU HELP? West Seattle Food Bank needs turkeys!

If you can buy a turkey or two and get it to the West Seattle Food Bank between 9 am and 3 pm today, you can help ensure families’ holiday meals are joyous and bountiful. WSFB says it was able to buy 1,300 turkeys this season thanks to generous donors, but they’re running low and still distributing food today. Take your frozen-turkey donation to the Food Bank HQ on the southeast corner of 35th/Morgan before 3 pm – you should be able to pull into the garage off Morgan just east of 35th.