WEEK AHEAD: Discuss West Seattle Junction parking-lot sites’ future on Thursday

October 17, 2021 7:59 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Development | West Seattle news

(WSB44th/Oregon lot

West Seattle’s biggest community event this week will be on Thursday night (October 21st), when the West Seattle Junction Association hosts an open house about a vision for the future of the four parking-lot sites at 42nd/Oregon, 44th/Oregon, 44th/Alaska, and 44th north of Edmunds. As announced last month, the 6:30 pm online event will also include Community Roots Housing, which has made a $14 million city-backed offer to the lots’ owners, and architects Ankrom Moisan. The issue, says WSJA – which has long leased the lots – is not whether the lots will be redeveloped, but when, how, and by whom. They want community voices to be heard. You’ll find participation information for the meeting – videoconferencing or by phone – by going here.

1 Reply to "WEEK AHEAD: Discuss West Seattle Junction parking-lot sites' future on Thursday"

  • Anne October 17, 2021 (8:19 pm)
    Reply

    Well at least they say they want community voices to be heard-whether they actually listen to those voices & incorporate community ideas /address community concerns- we’ll see.

