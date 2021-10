That’s Elliott, who’s been missing since leaving a friend’s house in Fauntleroy at 1 am today. Here’s his description:

Age: 40 years old

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 230 Lbs.

Race: Black

Eye Color: Dark Brown He was wearing a Green Eagles Sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black and white sneakers.

If you see him, call 911 and refer to case # 21-268857.