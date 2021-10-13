HALLOWEEN: Admiral District businesses will welcome trick-or-treaters after all

Speaking of candy … The Admiral District will have trick-or-treating after all! Just in:

The organizers of the Admiral District Halloween regretfully cancelled this year’s event earlier this month. The decision was made out of caution since no guidelines had been given from the CDC, and Covid trends were unclear. While some of the businesses in the Admiral District were in favor of hosting the event, others were not. With a lack of a consensus, the event was cancelled.

This week we received new information. On October 12th, Dr. Fauci made the announcement that Halloween events should be safe as long as they are held outdoors. Given this new information, we are proud to bring this fun family event back to our community for 2021!

We are very excited to announce that the Admiral District Halloween event will be held on Friday October 29th from 3pm to 6pm! Event posters will be distributed to Admiral District Merchants this week. Kids and their parents can look for the sign in the window of participating businesses and Trick or Treat!

Happy Halloween!