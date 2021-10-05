FALL FUN: Here’s what’s planned for 10th annual West Seattle Monster Dash

Registration is open for this year’s West Seattle Monster Dash Virtual 5K and in-person Kids’ Dash:

Monster Dash Virtual 5K

Benefitting South Seattle Cooperative Preschools

October 15-24, 2021

Register here (runsignup.com) Join Monster Dash enthusiasts from all over the globe as they participate virtually in this year’s 10th Annual Event. Participants can complete the Virtual 5K wherever and whenever they like! 5K registration includes a t-shirt featuring our iconic Monster.

Here’s info on the in-person event, also a benefit for the co-op preschools:

Monster Dash Kids Dash & T-Shirt Pick-Up

Saturday, October 23, 2021

10 am – 1 pm

White Center Co-op Preschool

10806 12th Avenue SW Come race around our Monster track, create Halloween arts and crafts, and pick up your Monster Dash t-shirt. Wear your costume and pose in front of our photo booth! Kids Dash registration includes a t-shirt featuring our iconic Monster.

(Same registration link.)