City redrawing districts too; commission appointees include two West Seattleites

Another high-profile role for West Seattle-residing former mayor Greg Nickels, who currently co-chairs the West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force. He is one of four people appointed to the Seattle Redistricting Commission, which will be redrawing council-district maps with the new information from the 2020 Census. (This is separate from the processes under way to redraw State Legislature and U.S. House district maps, recently noted here.) The city is spotlighting the commission membership as the group’s first meeting approaches next week. Nickels is one of two members appointed by Mayor Jenny Durkan, along with philanthropy professional Neelima Shah; earlier this year, the City Council appointed public-policy professional EJ Juárez (also a West Seattleite) and administrative-law judge Rory O’Sullivan. The commission will have a fifth member, appointed by these four. From the announcement, here’s what the five will do:

The Commission shall appoint a Districting Master to draw a districting plan for the City, develop a draft districts proposal based on that plan, facilitate a process of public comment on that proposal, and ultimately vote upon approval of that proposal for transmission to the State of Washington. The Redistricting Commission may employ experts, consultants, and attorneys as necessary to accomplish its goals and will submit financial statements and an official record of all relevant information considered to the City Clerk. All meetings of the Redistricting Commission are open to the public. The Commission’s first meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 13 from 12-1:30 pm. The meeting will be held virtually and can be accessed at seattle.webex.com/seattle/j.php?MTID=mbaa607e36b5f148a3abd5504cef2e5ee.

The City Council is currently made up of seven people elected by district and two elected at large (by the entire city). West Seattle and South Park comprise District 1.