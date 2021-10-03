Different district? Your chances to have a say in new maps for state and federal elected representation

Remember back when everyone was being urged to participate in the 2020 Census? One of the many reasons why is coming to bear now: Redistricting, because of population changes. The process of redrawing the maps for legislative (state House and state Senate) and U.S. House districts is under way, and this week, you have two chances to speak out about proposed options. The Washington State Redistricting Commission has four voting members – two Democratic appointees, two Republican appointees – and each of them has proposed a legislative map and a U.S. House map.

LEGISLATIVE: The state Legislative map proposals are here – you can comment directly there, and/or participate in an online public-comment meeting at 7 pm Tuesday (October 5th) – info on that is here. For background – West Seattle is currently in the 34th Legislative District, along with Vashon and Maury Islands, White Center, and part of Burien; one proposal, that by Republican appointee Paul Graves, would split West Seattle, putting part in the 43rd District; the proposal by Democratic appointee Brady Piñero Walkinshaw would keep WS in the 34th but move Vashon Island into another district. Those are just a couple of the possible changes – zoom in on all four maps to see proposed borders.

CONGRESSIONAL: The U.S. House map proposals are linked here – you can comment directly there, and/or participate in an online public-comment meeting at 10 am next Saturday (October 9th) – info on that is at the same link. West Seattle would remain in District 7 under the commissioners’ proposals.

If you can’t make it to the meetings, other ways to have a say are here.