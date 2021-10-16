West Seattle, Washington

16 Saturday

62℉

BIZNOTE: West Seattle Bowl’s Highstrike Grill to become Three 9 Lounge

October 16, 2021 12:38 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle businesses | West Seattle news | WS beverages

(Texted photos)

Thanks for the tips/pics! What had been the Highstrike Grill at West Seattle Bowl since 2010 is getting a new identity – a “tiki bar” called the Three 9 Lounge (it’s on the corner of 39th and Oregon). Last summer, a reader noticed the space was closed for remodeling, and management told us they were planning a “new concept” but not ready to go public with it. Now, the sign’s up, and the plan is for an October 28th opening.

Before its decade-plus as Highstrike Grill, the space held the Terrace West Chinese Restaurant.

Share This

No Replies to "BIZNOTE: West Seattle Bowl's Highstrike Grill to become Three 9 Lounge"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.