BIZNOTE: Grand opening Sunday for Good Sister

Another of the new businesses in the brick building on the southeast corner of California/Juneau is about to celebrate its grand opening. Ennjoili Fleck, proprietor of Good Sister, told the Morgan Community Association about her business this week. She said that Good Sister features beauty and self-care products that “put our planet and put people first.” BIPOC-owned/-made brands are highlighted, as are products that focus on sustainability, witht organic and other natural ingredients. “Sixty percent of what you put into your body does absorb into your skin … no nasty chemicals here,” promised Fleck. They’ll carry items for all genders, all ages. Towels, soaps, textiles, plants too.

Fleck told MoCA that she and her husband live in Gatewood with their daughters. They bought what had been his grandfather’s home eight years ago – on a street where his parents still live – and moved here from Fremont. She moved to the Northwest as a teenager after growing up in Okinawa. Her previous work background was largely in finance, which she found “very boring” but also managed a large hair salon, directed a beauty school, and was in management at a spa on Capitol Hill. As for her new business, Good Sister is soft-opening this Sunday (October 24), 2-6 pm; regular days/hours will be Wednesday-Sunday for starters, 12-6 pm (probably closing a little earlier on Sundays, Fleck said).

P.S. The rest of our MoCA meeting report will be published tonight or tomorrow.