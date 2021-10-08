8 for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Monday’s sunset, photographed from Duwamish Head by David Hutchinson)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

NORTHWEST SEAPORT ALLIANCE: Regular monthly meeting of the managing members (Seattle and Tacoma port commissioners) – public online session starts at 11 am; here’s the agenda, with viewing info.

DEMONSTRATION: The weekly event organized by Scott:

Black Lives Matter sign-waving – 4:30 to 6 pm, corner of 16th SW and SW Holden Come build awareness & stimulate actions to tear down the systems that have oppressed Black lives for over 400 years on this continent. Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice. Scott at Puget Ridge Cohousing, endorsed by Hate-Free Delridge. Signs available.

LIVE MUSIC: 6 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way).

WEST SEATTLE TOASTMASTERS 832: 6:30 pm online meeting, offering you a chance to “practice speaking, communication, and leadership skills in a positive, supportive environment.”

HAVE YOUR SAY ON NEW LEGISLATIVE MAPS: As previewed here Sunday, tonight brings an online meeting about proposed changes in state Legislative districts. Go here for info on how to participate/watch.

TRIVIA & TACOS: 7 pm Tuesdays at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

ONLINE CANDIDATE FORUM: 7:30 pm, you’re invited to the next candidates’ forum for Seattle Mayor, co-presented by the League of Women Voters of Seattle-King County; the forum also features candidates for Seattle School Board Position 4, which (along with two other school-board seats) will be voted on citywide in the general election, Go here for info on how to participate/watch.

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: 8 pm Tuesdays at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), play bingo free with Cookie Couture.

Are we missing something for today/tonight? Text our hotline – 206-293-6302; for event listings further down the road, email westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!