WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: North Delridge gunfire

After getting some texts this afternoon about suspected gunfire in North Delridge, we looked around but didn’t see evidence of a shooting scene. We checked back with SPD tonight, and Det. Valerie Carson tells WSB that officers did confirm there was gunfire:

Several witnesses reported a drive-by shooting at 26th Av SW and SW Juneau St. Upon arrival five shell casings were located in the street. Through the investigation it was determined that there was a disturbance associated with a house in the 5600 block of 26th Av SW. A male approached a woman and began yelling at her. The female fired five shots either at his car or in the air. Both vehicles fled the scene in different directions. No victims and/or property damage were located.

This happened shortly before 4 pm.