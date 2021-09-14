WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Another catalytic converter taken; anyone missing a lockbox?

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:
ANOTHER CATALYTIC CONVERTER: This theft happened late last night in the 1300 block of Alki Avenue SW. The victim saw the thieves, as posted in the WSB Community Forums.
LOCKBOX FOUND: Katherine sent the photo and report:
I heard loud crashing noises coming from the alley behind my condo (alley west of Avalon, between Genessee and Andover—at Genessee end). Looked out to see a young (late teens to early 20s), white male picking up pieces of something he has clearly just broken open. Later when I went out to walk the dog, I find what appeared to be a broken realtor lockbox. Figured it may be worthwhile for folks in the area to know it was successfully broken open, so they can have locks changed ASAP if their key box was stolen.
| 0 COMMENTS