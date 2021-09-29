West Seattle cleanup groups team up for coalition, website

Jessica has been leading volunteer cleanups at Alki Beach on first Saturdays for more than a few months. When she sent us the announcement of the next cleanup this Saturday (October 2nd), she mentioned something more – the launch of a new coalition for volunteer cleanup groups, and a website where you can browse all their events. They’re welcoming others – “West Seattle, and ultimately beyond” – to get their cleanups on the list. The site is CleanupSEA.com, and that’s where you’ll find, for example, info about joining this Saturday’s Alki cleanup (10 am-1 pm). And if you have a cleanup and/or group to add to the site, here’s how to reach them.