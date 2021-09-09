ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Thursday notes

6:05 AM: Good morning! Another sunny forecast, with a high in the 70s (Wednesday’s high was 80).

BACK TO SCHOOL

Almost every school is back in session – today’s returnees include Seattle Public Schools kindergarteners and Explorer West Middle School (WSB sponsor).

ROAD WORK

26th SW & beyond – Northbound 26th SW is still closed between Roxbury and Barton.

Delridge project – Curbs, medians, and landscaping this week.

Tunnel closure Friday – 10 pm Friday (September 10th) to 6 am Saturday, the Highway 99 tunnel will be closed for maintenance.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules today – except for the rerouting in RapidRise H Line work zones. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of canceled trips.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule today. Watch @wsferries for ferry updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

535th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – The camera’s back, now pointed west:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.