ROAD WORK, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes and weekend alerts

6:06 AM: Good morning! After three days with a high of at least 80, today is expected to be cloudy and cooler.

ROAD WORK

26th SW & beyond – Northbound 26th SW is still closed between Roxbury and Barton.

Delridge project – Curbs, medians, and landscaping – with next week’s overview due later today..

Tunnel closure tonight – 10 pm Friday to 6 am Saturday, the Highway 99 tunnel will be closed for maintenance.

WEEKEND ALERTS

West Marginal Way work, announced by SDOT:

This Saturday and Sunday, we’re continuing to upgrade parts of West Marginal Way along the detour route. At the intersection of West Marginal Way and Highland Park Way, this work includes filling in the islands we built last week and installing the vehicle detection signals in the pavement. We’ll start work as early as 3 AM and be finished around 1 PM. Near Puget Way SW, we’ll be trimming trees on southbound West Marginal Way. We’ll complete this work on both Saturday and Sunday, starting as early as 6 AM and completing tree trimming around 1 PM each day.

Junction work, also announced by SDOT:

Building curb ramps at 44th Ave SW and SW Edmunds St Near the West Seattle Junction at the 44th Ave SW and SW Edmunds St intersection, we’re continuing our work to build new curb ramps. This work will last from approximately 8 AM to 4 PM. Traffic impacts should be minimal. If you are driving in the area, please drive slowly through the work area and practice caution.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules today – except for the rerouting in RapidRise H Line work zones. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of canceled trips.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule today. Watch @wsferries for ferry updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

536th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – The camera’s back, now pointed west:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.