READER REPORT: 45th/Charlestown collision, and ongoing safety concerns

The report and photo are from Kelsey:

So many accidents and near misses at this corner in this school zone near Madison Middle. Every single day. Desperately needs a 4-way stop. Today it was a police car pulling out in front of a car (his fault, he acknowledged). No injuries.

Since most “minor” accidents aren’t reported, it is not seen by SDOT as a problem corner. Spend one day here and you will know. Especially worse now during the week, when West Seattle Elementary kids are heading to Schmitz Park [Elementary].

Time to look into this more seriously before someone is seriously hurt.