ORCAS: Southbound off West Seattle

10:16 AM: Thanks to Kersti Muul for word that orcas are passing again – southbound this time, between Bainbridge and Blake Island, “a larger group.” Let us know if you see them!
10:55 AM: Thanks for the updates in comments!
10:16 AM: Thanks to Kersti Muul for word that orcas are passing again – southbound this time, between Bainbridge and Blake Island, “a larger group.” Let us know if you see them!
10:55 AM: Thanks for the updates in comments!
Cruising in front of Tillicum village now southbound
At north end of Vashon now 10:35am. About parallel with Fauntleroy ferry line. Thanks for the update WSB. I’ve been in W. Seattle just under a year, and this is my first sighting. So amazing.
Yayayayya❤️❤️❤️
This makes me so happy
South of the Vashon ferry dock now… across from Brace Point with a whale watching boat trailing. From this perspective, the boat appears to be crowding them. :-/
| 4 COMMENTS