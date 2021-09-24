West Seattle, Washington

24 Friday

61℉

ORCAS: Southbound off West Seattle

September 24, 2021 10:16 am
4 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Whales

10:16 AM: Thanks to Kersti Muul for word that orcas are passing again – southbound this time, between Bainbridge and Blake Island, “a larger group.” Let us know if you see them!

10:55 AM: Thanks for the updates in comments!

4 Replies to "ORCAS: Southbound off West Seattle"

  • Kersti Elisabeth Muul September 24, 2021 (10:26 am)
    Cruising in front of Tillicum village now southbound

  • Kris September 24, 2021 (10:36 am)
    At north end of Vashon now 10:35am. About parallel with Fauntleroy ferry line. Thanks for the update WSB. I’ve been in W. Seattle just under a year, and this is my first sighting. So amazing.

  • Susan September 24, 2021 (10:43 am)
    South of the Vashon ferry dock now… across from Brace Point with a whale watching boat trailing.  From this perspective, the boat appears to be crowding them.  :-/

