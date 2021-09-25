HAPPENING NOW: Life-saving dodgeball @ Riverview

(WSB photos)

Dennis Williams Jr. was all smiles as 15 dodgeball teams got ready to play in the On Blast! tournament he’s leading at the lower playfield in Riverview right now.

This is all about saving lives – raising money for research into childhood cancer.

Dennis’s 5-year-old son Isaac was diagnosed with stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma when he was just a year and a half old. Isaac wad treated by Seattle Children’s Hospital for the next 15 months. Dennis says, “We are eternally indebted to Seattle Children’s and every child who comes behind Isaac.” Doctors from Children’s are there today to support the benefit – Dr. Navin Pinto and Dr. Julie Park.

They’re raising money because, Dennis says, “Only 4% of government funding goes to pediatric cancer research, so we have to do more to increase the odds of success for our kids.”

Prizes today include classic Topps cards:

You are invited to go to Riverview (7226 12th SW) while the tournament continues until 3 pm – DJ Top Spin is spinning, and there are treats to buy – and you’re also welcome to donate to the cause here.