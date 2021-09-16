West Seattle, Washington

FOLLOWUP: Work under way at Lowman Beach Park

September 16, 2021 1:43 pm
In case you haven’t been to Lowman Beach Park since work on the shoreline-restoration project began, here’s what’s happening:

Construction fencing stretches across the entire north-south length of the park – no shore access. Through the fence, you can see crews working on the north side of the to-be-removed tennis court and seawall:

The swings, however, are still open and accessible (and are NOT part of the project zone):

McClung Construction is the contractor for the $1.2 million project, which is expected to last at least eight months.

