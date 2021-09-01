West Seattle, Washington

01 Wednesday

UPDATE: 2-alarm fire in White Center

September 1, 2021 8:44 am
|      7 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle fires | West Seattle news | White Center

(Added: Video by Rob Jacobs, just before firefighters arrived)

FIRST REPORT, 8:44 AM: Thanks for the tips. There’s a big fire in White Center – the fire-response log says it’s a 2-alarm commercial fire near 17th SW and SW 98th [map]. Homes are being evacuated west of there. We’re on our way to find out more; avoid that area.

8:55 AM: We’re on scene. This is the long-vacant commercial building between the Gerber auto shop and dental office.

9:10 AM: No reports of injuries so far.

9:21 AM: We talked to firefighters at the scene, Most of this is “knocked down” but there’s one hot spot in debris inside the building that’s still smoldering, so that’s where their attention is now. They confirm no one is hurt. Meantime, checking property records, the exact address for the building is 9811 17th SW.

9:39 AM: The building’s past incarnations include Atlas Electric and the White Center News newspaper; it was listed for sale last year and sold early this year.

10:05 AM: Thanks to the readers who note this building also caught fire two years ago; we covered that on our partner site White Center Now – the 2019 fire was ruled arson, We’ll be checking back at today’s scene in a bit.

11 AM: Just back from there. Still smoldering; streets still blocked. The Gerber auto shop next door is closed while they assess potential damage, as the north end of their building is adjacent to the one that burned.

7 Replies to "UPDATE: 2-alarm fire in White Center"

  • Nick Hayward September 1, 2021 (8:48 am)
  • Melissa Lee Swetland September 1, 2021 (8:54 am)
    Smoke can be seen at 106th

  • FD Support 7 September 1, 2021 (9:01 am)
    I can see the Smoke my Quarters OOF 2-11 Alarm fire

  • Bud September 1, 2021 (9:21 am)
    Ok, people this building is well known to have homeless people living inside of it via a hole that they made in the wall of the building. Lots of druggies and homeless people hanging around the building doing drugs and living around the building. Thanks to the owner who has not torn down this building that has been an ongoing issue and problems for many years to the community and surrounding homes and businesses and has put the residents who live around the building at risk today due to the smoke. I hope no one in the surrounding business and homes were hurt or had to go to hospital due to breathing issues from smoke or illegal drugs that could have been made in this buildings that has been boarded up for years. 

    • WSB September 1, 2021 (10:13 am)
      The building changed hands in 2019 and again early this year.

    • Brian September 1, 2021 (10:55 am)
      Are you blaming the homeless for burning down a building? I’m just trying to be clear here. 

  • RHP September 1, 2021 (9:28 am)
    Well I think my appointment will be re-scheduled 

