CORONAVIRUS: New mask requirement – large outdoor events in King County

King County has just expanded its mask order – starting next Tuesday, face coverings will be required at large outdoor events too. From the announcement:

As new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge, King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin has issued a Local Health Officer Order requiring masks at any outdoor event with 500 or more people in attendance. This requirement applies to all people, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, 5 years of age and older. The Order strongly recommends that masks be worn in all other outdoor settings where people cannot remain six feet apart from non-household members.

Read the full Local Health Officer Order here. This is in addition to the ongoing requirement for indoor masking (both countywide and state orders were issued on that).