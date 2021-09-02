West Seattle, Washington

CORONAVIRUS: New mask requirement – large outdoor events in King County

September 2, 2021 10:24 am
King County has just expanded its mask order – starting next Tuesday, face coverings will be required at large outdoor events too. From the announcement:

As new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge, King County Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin has issued a Local Health Officer Order requiring masks at any outdoor event with 500 or more people in attendance. This requirement applies to all people, both vaccinated and unvaccinated, 5 years of age and older. The Order strongly recommends that masks be worn in all other outdoor settings where people cannot remain six feet apart from non-household members.

Read the full Local Health Officer Order here. This is in addition to the ongoing requirement for indoor masking (both countywide and state orders were issued on that).

  • trickycoolj September 2, 2021 (10:31 am)
    This needs to be in effect before Labor Day weekend, Huskies home opener is this weekend as is the twice rescheduled Hella Mega Tour concert and a number of other festivals and conventions.  Going to be an ugly few weeks.

