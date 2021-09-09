BIZNOTE: Paper Boat Booksellers’ 2nd-anniversary party

Independent bookstore Paper Boat Booksellers in Morgan Junction (6040 California SW) will celebrate its second anniversary on Saturday and invites you to the party. Here’s the announcement from proprietors Desirae and Eric Judy:

The last year and half have taken everybody by storm – we’ve done so many things we never thought we’d have to do, yet it seems like we’ve done nothing but try to survive! But we did it…and we are grateful and excited to be celebrating our 2nd year anniversary with our community, right where we belong.

We hope you’ll join us on Saturday, September 11th, from 10 am-6 pm as we ring in year 2 with a special 20% discount on purchases over $50, a raffle with prizes including signed books by local author Susanna Ryan (Seattle Walk Report, Secret Seattle), a book launch and signing with Danitra Hunter, author of Purrdie Burrdie (the cutest children’s book around), and we will be handing out ice cream from Full Tilt while supplies last. It’s going to be a fun day, so come on down and join us – we can’t wait to see you!

Danitra will be joining us at 12:00 and will be set up just as you enter the store. We will have copies of her book Purrdie Burddie: I Love Myself, Can You See? available for purchase and signed copies will be at the shop after the the event.