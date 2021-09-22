AUTUMN’S ARRIVAL: 2021 fall-equinox sunset watch with Alice Enevoldsen

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Yes, tonight’s edition of season-change sunset watch with Alice Enevoldsen at West Seattle’s Solstice Park did indeed feature the sunset, appearing after a mostly gray afternoon. It also drew ~20 attendees:

Alice’s safety precautions included distancing markers – even this red beanbag on the park stone that shows the equinox alignment of the sunset:

As usual, Alice explained what actually happens at the equinox movement, and discussed recent space developments too, including the recent groundbreaking SpaceX flight:

Next sunset watch will be on winter-solstice day, December 21st, 3:45 pm.