AUTUMN’S ARRIVAL: 2021 fall-equinox sunset watch with Alice Enevoldsen

September 22, 2021 9:04 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 West Seattle news

(WSB photos by Patrick Sand)

Yes, tonight’s edition of season-change sunset watch with Alice Enevoldsen at West Seattle’s Solstice Park did indeed feature the sunset, appearing after a mostly gray afternoon. It also drew ~20 attendees:

Alice’s safety precautions included distancing markers – even this red beanbag on the park stone that shows the equinox alignment of the sunset:

As usual, Alice explained what actually happens at the equinox movement, and discussed recent space developments too, including the recent groundbreaking SpaceX flight:

Next sunset watch will be on winter-solstice day, December 21st, 3:45 pm.

1 Reply to "AUTUMN'S ARRIVAL: 2021 fall-equinox sunset watch with Alice Enevoldsen"

  • StopCuttingDownTrees September 22, 2021 (9:43 pm)
    Reply

    I was at Solstice Park this evening about an hour before this to celebrate the Autumnal Equinox with a park workout. I’m glad the clouds cleared afterwards for them to see the sunset. 

