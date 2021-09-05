5 for the rest of your West Seattle Wednesday

(Seen at Alki last week, photographed by Lynn Hall)

Here’s our breaking-news-delayed preview list for the rest of today/tonight:

NEW LIBRARY HOURS: Seattle Public Library branches are expanding their hours and days starting today. Local branches’ info is in our story from last night.

DISTRICT 1 COMMUNITY NETWORK: 7 pm online, this coalition of community advocates from West Seattle and White Center has its monthly meeting. Public safety, community service, and transportation topics are on the agenda, as previewed here. All are welcome – connection information is nour calendar listing.

LUMENAWESOME: Walk-through art display/experience, 7-10 pm tonight and tomorrow, as previewed here. All welcome. Free. (3426 59th SW)

OPEN MIC: Starting with 7:30 pm signups at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW).