Walk-through art experience LumenAwesome in West Seattle this week

With no Burning Man this year, would-be participants are bringing the experience to their neighborhoods this week via Art Compass Northwest, and one is here in West Seattle. On (corrected) Wednesday and Thursday nights, you’re invited to walk through LumenAwesome at a home in Alki. James sent the announcement:

I’m an Alki resident wanting to inform the community about a free presentation of art at my home in connection with Art Compass Northwest – a local organization of art events occurring on what would be the week of Burning Man. Come walk through a socially-distant collection of light, flame, and interactive art. This event is all outdoors, and we ask everyone to wear a mask while wandering through the driveway and yard. Again, anyone and everyone is invited, and this event is very family friendly. Featuring art by: Studio OctoEyes

Yalewolf

Fullmetal Algorist

LumenAwesome is happening Wednesday and Thursday nights (September 1st-2nd), 7-10 pm; the address is mapped here. To see the other Seattle “experiences,” explore the night-by-night Art Compass NW guide here.