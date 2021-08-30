WEDNESDAY: Here’s what you’ll learn with District 1 Community Network

Public safety, community service, and transportation topics are on the agenda for the District 1 Community Network‘s next meeting, 7 pm online Wednesday (September 1st). D1CN’s mission is “to unite and strengthen the District 1 [West Seattle/South Park] community for the benefit of all.” You’ll learn about the LEAD (Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion/Let Everyone Advance with Dignity) role in public safety, about the community services provided by the West Seattle/White Center Salvation Army, about the Fauntleroy Community Associationn=’s advocacy in Washington State Ferries‘ plan to replace its West Seattle terminal, and about the Heron’s Nest project. All are welcome; information on attending via videoconference or phone is in our calendar listing.
