New days/hours for Seattle Public Library branches

August 31, 2021 10:35 pm
Also tomorrow: Days/hours expand at most Seattle Public Library branches, including the five in West Seattle and South Park. From the SPL announcement:

Delridge Branch
Operating hours as of Sept. 1: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

High Point Branch
Operating hours as of Sept. 1: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

South Park Branch
Operating hours as of Sept. 1: 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Southwest Branch
Operating hours as of Sept. 1: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; noon to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

West Seattle Branch
Operating hours as of Sept. 1: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; noon to 8 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

(Masks required.) The announcement also notes that SPL “will continue to restore hours of operation as staffing levels permit, and seeks to return to full, pre-pandemic, 7-day service, including evening hours, by the end of October.”

