1 MORE DAY: Wading pools, sprayparks, Colman Pool closing after Monday

(WSB file photo, Delridge wading pool)

The pandemic-shortened season for city-run outdoor aquatics ends tomorrow. Labor Day – that’ll be the last day for the Lincoln Park wading pool (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, noon-7 pm), the Delridge wading pool (4501 Delridge Way SW, noon-5:30 pm), the Highland Park spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale, 11 am-8 pm), and Colman Pool (at Lincoln Park, noon-7 pm). One week later – on Monday, September 13th – indoor Southwest Pool (2801 SW Thistle) is scheduled to reopen (no schedule posted yet, though). The city kept some wading pools closed this season – including E.C. Hughes and Hiawatha in West Seattle – and cut the schedule for others, citing a chlorine shortage.