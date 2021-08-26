WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Bike stolen from outside store

What’s being stuffed into that car is a bicycle stolen moments earlier – around noon today – from outside the south end of Admiral Safeway. The thief cut the cable lock, according to the bike owner’s mom, Kelly. The bicycle is a blue 2021 Kona Kahuna, 29″ wheels, bought from Alki Bike and Board (WSB sponsor). The thief’s car had an Oregon license plate, starting with 990; the image is from video taken by a bystander who followed him after the theft (we don’t have the clip in a playable size). No police-report # yet.