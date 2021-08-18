TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Wednesday notes

6:39 AM: Good morning. The big overnight power outage continues for some, mostly south of West Seattle – remember that a nonworking signal means it’s an all-way stop. There are two freeway problems that WSDOT says are “power-related” – southbound 509 at Cloverdale is fully blocked, and not far south, 599 is fully blocked at its beginning (MP 1) just south of 99 “due to power lines on road.”

WEATHER

The morning clouds are expected to make way later for sunshine.

ROAD WORK

26th SW– Northbound closure continues between Roxbury and Barton.

Delridge project – Miscellaneous work this week.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules – except for the 26th rerouting. One exception: The highway closure mentioned above is affecting Sound Transit Route 560. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule. Watch @wsferries for updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

513rd morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden – No camera for a few weeks (explained here)

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.