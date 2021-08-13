ROAD WORK, TRANSIT, TRAFFIC, WEATHER: Friday & weekend notes

6:10 AM: Good morning. Heat and smoke alerts continue – with a high in the 90s again today.

ROAD WORK

SW Genesee west of Delridge – We stil don’t have details on this closure but Metro is rerouting Route 50 today through Sunday, so we’re assuming drivers will be affected too.

26th SW, north – Neighborhood Greenway striping is happening overnight this week, SDOT says.

26th SW, south – Closed northbound between Roxbury and Barton, for repaving to handle more RapidRide buses.

Delridge project – Pending the weekly update later today, here’s where crews are working this week.

Highland Park Way/West Marginal – SDOT says intersection work continues this weekend, 3 am-1 pm both days. Here again is SDOT’s graphic showing what they’re doing:

CLOSURE

SW Andover pedestrian/bicycle overpass – This remains closed, explained by SDOT as related to “trespassing” problems and neighborhood concerns in advance of the fall seismic-retrofit project.

TRANSIT

Buses are on regular schedules – except for the South Delridge and 26th rerouting. Watch @kcmetrobus for word of bus cancellations.

For ferries and water taxis, regular schedule. Watch @wsferries for updates.

BRIDGES AND DETOUR ROUTES

508th morning without the West Seattle Bridge. Here are views of other bridges and routes:

Low Bridge: Automated enforcement cameras remain in use; restrictions are in effect 5 am-9 pm daily – except weekends; the bridge is open to all until 8 am Saturday and Sunday mornings. (Access applications are available here for some categories of drivers.)

West Marginal Way at Highland Park Way:

Highland Park Way/Holden:

The 5-way intersection (Spokane/West Marginal/Delridge/Chelan):

The 1st Avenue South Bridge (map):

For the South Park Bridge (map), here’s the nearest camera:

Are draw/swing bridges opening for boats or barges? The @SDOTBridges Twitter feed will tell you. (1st Ave. South Bridge openings also are tweeted on @wsdot_traffic.)

See all local traffic cams here; locally relevant cameras are also on this WSB page.

Trouble on the streets/paths/bridges/water? Please let us know – text (but not if you’re driving!) 206-293-6302.