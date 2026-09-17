BIZNOTE: Former Avalon Glassworks will remain a studio under new ownership

Five months after we reported that Shannon and Jon Felix had decided to sell Avalon Glassworks and move on to new adventures, they’ve found a buyer. We inquired after spotting the marquee message in our photo above, suggesting something is “COMING SOON” to the glassblowing-studio space next to Luna Park Café. Avalon Glassworks officially closed 2+ months ago, aside from a few pop-up shopping opportunities. And now a new owner is getting ready to take over. Via email, glass artist Emily Chick explained the plan:

Basically I saw the ad Shannon and John put out for the business and I knew I had to go for it!

I love blowing glass and playing a supportive role in the glass community. With this hot shop and retail space, which I’ve named HoneyDew Glassworks, I plan to make a space that other glassblowers can utilize both in the making of their art and the sustaining of their livelihood. As well as creating and selling my own work, I will be renting out studio bench time to glass artists and providing the opportunity for anyone to sell their work through the Honeydew Store.

I’m not exactly sure when I’ll be able to open but I’m really gunning for before December. I want to have a fun little opening event when that time comes! Planning on being open 5 days a week but not exactly sure which days yet.

Lots to work on and finalize for me but I’m so thrilled for this journey!