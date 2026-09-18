WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Beach Drive gunfire

Checking the early-morning police calls, we found a confirmed incident of early-morning gunfire. The 911 call came from someone near Beach Drive and SW Oregon around 2:20 am, in the Me Kwa Mooks Park/Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook> area. According to radio archives, the responding officers found “shotgun rounds.” We just obtained the report narrative from SPD; it described what was found as “two spent shotgun 20GA casings.” Police say nearby residents reported noticing a “black sedan leaving southbound” after the shots. No injuries or property damage reported.