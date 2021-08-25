CORONAVIRUS: 5 nearby vaccine pop-ups in the week ahead

Ready to get the COVID-19 vaccine? Five pop-up clinics are planned nearby in the week ahead:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE: Just found out about this one moments ago. Today until noon, plus 1-3 pm, and again 9 am-noon plus 1-7 pm tomorrow (Thursday, August 26th) in the north parking lot of South Seattle College (WSB sponsor), 6000 16th SW. Open to anyone 12+, offering the Pfizer vaccine,

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY: 1-6 pm today at White Center Library, 1409 SW 107th.

WESTCREST PARK: Two pop-ups are planned during the nine-day Created Commons event at Westcrest Park (9000 8th SW) – 1:30-7:30 pm Saturday (August 28th), 6-8 pm next Tuesday (August 31st), offering Pfizer and the one-dose J&J.