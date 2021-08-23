BIZNOTE: West Seattle Junction launches multi-business ‘gift card’

With the holidays not so far away, the West Seattle Junction Association is launching something new – a digital “gift card” good at multiple Junction businesses. You can buy a card by going here – choose an amount, create an account, buy the “card,” send it to your chosen recipient via email or text. (No plastic card available – the program is all digital.) WSJA executive director Lora Radford says, “We’re just getting started – it’ll be exciting to see the merchants roll onto the program.” Four are signed up so far in the very early going: Pegasus Book Exchange, Virago Gallery, VAIN, and Doll Parts Collective – you can check the website to see who else signs up as the weeks go by. Follow that same link for all the fine print – how it works, what fees are involved, etc.